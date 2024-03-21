Schools Begin Refunding Gov't Subsidies Amid DepEd Voucher Program's 'Ghost Students' Scandal

Following revelations of irregularities within the Department of Education's (DepEd) voucher program, several schools implicated in the mishandling of government subsidies have initiated the process of refunding these amounts. This move comes in the wake of audits and Senate hearings that uncovered the presence of 'ghost students'—individuals who were either non-existent or double-counted in subsidy claims—resulting in undue financial advantage to these institutions. DepEd spokesperson, Undersecretary Michael Poa, emphasized the necessity of refunds, irrespective of the intentions behind the discrepancies.

Identifying the Irregularities

The Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education (E-GASTPE) program, designed to alleviate congestion in public schools by subsidizing private education for underprivileged students, has been compromised. The Commission on Audit's (COA) reports from 2016 and 2018, coupled with a Senate hearing, highlighted the exploitation of this subsidy, involving around 19,000 'ghost students'. These are students who were either not attending the schools or were receiving subsidies multiple times. The discovery of these irregularities has prompted an intensive review and the initiation of refunds by the schools involved.

DepEd's Response and Measures

In response to these findings, DepEd, under the leadership of Vice President Sara Duterte, has taken proactive steps to rectify the situation and prevent future occurrences. This includes the establishment of the Government Assistance Subsidies Office (GASO) to meticulously monitor and evaluate billing submissions from private schools, ensuring compliance and authenticity. Furthermore, DepEd's initiative to revise the guidelines for the voucher program's implementation demonstrates a commitment to transparency and accountability, reflecting lessons learned from the recent scrutiny.

Looking Forward

As DepEd continues its investigation and the implicated schools begin the process of refunding the government, this episode serves as a critical turning point in the administration of educational subsidies in the Philippines. It highlights the need for stringent oversight and robust verification mechanisms to protect public funds and ensure they fulfill their intended purpose of supporting genuine learners. The unfolding events will likely influence future policies and practices in educational subsidies, setting a precedent for accountability and integrity in government programs.