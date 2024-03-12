Scandal Rocks Japan's LDP: Senior Members Resign Over 'Go-Go Dancers' Party

Two senior members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) have resigned amid uproar over an event featuring go-go dancers, causing a significant backlash against the party's image and leadership. The scandal, involving inappropriate behavior at a party organized by the LDP's youth wing in Wakayama prefecture, has led to public outrage and a decline in support for party leader Kishida. This incident highlights concerns over politicians' respect for diversity and appropriateness in conduct.

Event Details and Immediate Fallout

The controversial party took place in November, organized for the youth division of the LDP in central Japan. Reports surfaced of politicians and their supporters engaging in inappropriate activities with scantily clad dancers, including inserting banknotes into dancers’ costumes and mouth-to-mouth interactions. Takashi Fujiwara and Yasutaka Nakasone, key figures in the LDP’s Youth Division, stepped down from their positions following the media reports, apologizing for their actions that "undermined public trust."

Public and Expert Reactions

The incident has sparked a wave of criticism online and among experts, with many expressing disbelief and disappointment at the behavior of elected officials. Renge Jibu, an associate professor at the Tokyo Institute of Technology, criticized the event as "unbelievably ridiculous" and not in line with societal expectations of politicians. Hiromi Murakami, a professor at Temple University's Tokyo campus, reflected on the incident as indicative of a deeper issue of outdated attitudes among conservative politicians towards diversity and appropriateness.

Political Consequences and Declining Support

The scandal comes at a time when the LDP is already grappling with other controversies, including financial scandals, further tarnishing the party's image. A survey by Kyodo News revealed a significant drop in support for Kishida, falling 4.4 percentage points to just 20.1 percent, largely attributed to the public's perception of leniency towards party members' misconduct. This incident raises questions about the leadership's ability to maintain discipline within the party and uphold ethical standards.

The fallout from the Wakayama event underscores a critical moment for the LDP and its leadership, prompting a broader discussion on political accountability and the need for cultural change within Japan's political circles. As the party navigates through the backlash, the implications of this scandal are likely to influence its approach to governance, public engagement, and internal discipline, shaping the future of political conduct in Japan.