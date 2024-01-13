Savanna-la-Mar’s Street Vending Crisis: A Call for Unity Amidst Chaos

In the heart of Jamaica’s Westmoreland parish, Savanna-la-Mar is a town grappling with disorder, as the streets become overrun with vendors. The chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation and mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Bertel Moore, has drawn attention to this issue during a monthly meeting, calling for an urgent clean-up operation and a cooperative effort from all political factions.

Political Disagreements Amidst the Chaos

Despite the recent renovations to the Savanna-la-Mar Market, Moore voiced concerns over reports of politicians advising vendors to shun the market and continue their street-side operations. It’s a claim that has sparked controversy, with local Member of Parliament (MP), George Wright, now an independent Labourite, fervently denying these allegations. Wright stressed that he has not once dissuaded vendors from using the market, instead highlighting the need for additional repairs and improved security measures.

A Market Divided

As the argument between politicians continues, the vendors themselves are caught in the middle, their opinions divided. The prospect of moving to the revamped market has been met with mixed reactions. For some, the fear of inadequate stall space, security issues, and the potential for poor market conditions during periods of high tide are deterrents. However, there are those, like vendor Veronica Hemmings, who see the situation differently. Hemmings advocates for full cooperation, believing that all vendors can benefit from the market once it reaches its full potential.

Restoring Order in Savanna-la-Mar

As the issue rages on, Moore remains resolute, urging for law and order to prevail in the town. He maintains that designated areas for vending should be respected, emphasizing the importance of cleanliness and vendor cooperation in restoring order and making Savanna-la-Mar a better place for both its residents and visitors alike. Amidst the chaos, the call for unity and cooperation echoes louder, signalling the need for a collective effort to resolve the town’s street vending crisis.