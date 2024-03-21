Saudi-Yemen Talks Aim to Restore Stability Amid UN Roadmap Discussions and Red Sea Tensions

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman held talks with Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak to discuss a UN roadmap to end the civil war in Yemen. The discussions focused on efforts to support peace talks between Yemen’s warring factions to help restore stability in the Arab country, as reported by the Saudi official news agency SPA. This initiative comes at a critical time when the Yemeni government suspended the implementation of the UN roadmap, citing Houthi escalation in the Red Sea.

Advertisment

Humanitarian Disaster and Regional Tensions

Yemen has been embroiled in violence and chaos since 2014, following the Iran-aligned Houthis' seizure of much of the country, including the capital, Sanaa. The crisis intensified in 2015 after a Saudi-led military coalition launched an air campaign to roll back Houthi territorial gains. Since the onset of the conflict, tens of thousands of Yemenis are believed to have died, with 14 million at risk of starvation, according to the UN. Moreover, Houthi forces have targeted cargo ships in the Red Sea, escalating regional tensions and complicating efforts towards peace.

UN Roadmap for Peace

Advertisment

The UN roadmap includes a comprehensive strategy aimed at ending the civil war. Its components include a nationwide ceasefire, the payment of all public sector salaries, the resumption of oil exports, the opening of roads in Taiz and other parts of Yemen, and the easing of restrictions on Sanaa Airport and Al Hudaydah port. These measures are designed to alleviate the humanitarian crisis and restore normalcy in Yemen. However, the recent suspension of the roadmap’s implementation due to Houthi escalation in the Red Sea presents a significant setback.

International Response and Implications

The international community, particularly nations bordering the Red Sea, has expressed concern over the Houthi attacks on shipping lanes, which threaten global trade routes and regional security. The UN Security Council's adoption of Resolution 2722, condemning the Houthi attacks and affirming freedom of navigation, underscores the global consensus on the importance of stability in the region. The US-led Operation Prosperity Guardian aims to protect Red Sea shipping, indicating the critical nature of international cooperation in resolving the crisis.

This dialogue between Saudi and Yemeni officials, against the backdrop of the UN peace roadmap and rising tensions in the Red Sea, highlights the complex interplay of local and international factors in Yemen’s civil war. As stakeholders navigate these challenges, the path to peace remains fraught with obstacles, yet essential for regional stability and the welfare of millions of Yemenis.