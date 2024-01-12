en English
Politics

Saudi Defense Ministry Dismisses Rumors, International Concern Over Red Sea Security Grows

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:06 pm EST
Speaking on behalf of the Saudi Ministry of Defense, Turki Al-Malki has quelled rumors surrounding the presence of foreign forces at the King Fahd Air Base in Taif, Saudi Arabia. Labeling these speculations as unfounded, Al-Malki refrained from providing any additional comments.

International Stance on Red Sea Security

Amidst the local speculation, an international chorus has emerged expressing concern over Houthi assaults on commercial vessels in the Red Sea. A joint communique, endorsed by ten nations including the Netherlands, Canada, Bahrain, Australia, the US, and the UK, was issued from the White House. This public statement underscores the growing unease over the attacks and highlights the collective emphasis on ensuring the stability and security of the region.

Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Weighs In

Joining the global discourse, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs released its own statement. Echoing the international call for Red Sea security, the ministry underscored the importance of restraint and the need to avoid further escalation of the situation. This official standpoint comes in light of recent US and UK interventions in Yemen, where the conflict with the Houthi movement continues to smolder.

US and UK Strike Back

Responding to the Houthi incursions in the Red Sea, the US and UK military forces, backed by other nations, have retaliated by striking against targets in Yemen. This move underlines the international community’s united front against these assaults and highlights the ongoing diplomatic efforts towards defending international shipping in the Red Sea.

The joint operations, led by the United States and the United Kingdom and supported by other international players, are a direct countermeasure to Houthi attacks on maritime transport in the Red Sea. The statement issued by these nations underlines their commitment to the principles of freedom of navigation, international trade, and the defense of mariners’ lives from unlawful attacks.

Politics Security United States
BNN Correspondents

