Saudi Arabia’s Unemployment Rate Sees Slight Increase Amid Efforts Towards ‘Saudization’

In the third quarter of 2023, unemployment among Saudi Arabian citizens rose slightly to 8.6%, compared to 8.3% in the previous quarter. However, this remains lower than the 9.9% reported during the same period in the previous year. The overall unemployment rate, which includes foreign nationals, also increased marginally, standing at 5.1% compared to 4.9% in the preceding quarter. It’s worth noting that foreigners constitute more than 40% of the Kingdom’s population, and their employment is primarily contract-based.

Dissecting the Unemployment Figures

Youth unemployment presented striking figures. For Saudis aged 15 to 24, the unemployment rate was 13.6% for males and 25.3% for females, leading to a total youth unemployment rate of 17.4%. In the 24 to 54 age bracket, the unemployment rate for Saudi nationals was 7.9%, a slight increase from the previous quarter’s 7.5%. Furthermore, the unemployment rate among Saudi women grew to 16.3%, albeit still lower than the prior year’s rate of 20.5%.

Saudization and Job Creation

Under the shadow of these figures, the Kingdom is making concerted efforts towards job creation, a key aspect of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s Vision 2030. This initiative aims to diversify the Saudi economy beyond oil and reduce reliance on expatriate labor. The ‘Saudization’ policy, which sets employment quotas for Saudi nationals in companies, is a crucial part of this endeavor. Despite these efforts, the labor market participation rate for Saudi citizens has slightly declined to 51.6%.

Measures and Initiatives Towards Employment

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has taken significant steps to make the Kingdom’s labor market attractive for talents and competitive in global markets. This includes initiatives to enhance women’s empowerment, Saudization, skills training, oversight, and work environment development. These efforts have led to a decrease in unemployment rates, particularly among Saudi women. The Kingdom’s labor market saw an increase in participation from Saudi nationals, with more than 360,000 Saudis, who had never entered the labor market before, joining the workforce. These initiatives have resulted in Saudi Arabia achieving the highest growth rate of worker productivity among G20 countries in 2022.