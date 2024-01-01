Saudi Arabia’s Execution Tally Rises: A Challenge to Vision 2030

In a year marked by increasing global attention to human rights issues, Saudi Arabia has emerged as a focal point of controversy. The kingdom executed 170 individuals in 2023, marking a significant increase from the 147 executions carried out the previous year. The figures, provided by the Saudi authorities themselves, have been met with widespread condemnation and sparked renewed debates around the use of capital punishment.

Deadliest December: A Look at the Numbers

December 2023 was the most lethal month, with 38 executions recorded. The year’s grim toll included 33 people accused of terrorism-related crimes and two soldiers convicted of treason. These figures underscore the kingdom’s uncompromising approach to law and order, a stance the authorities justify as being in line with sharia law and necessary for maintaining public order.

Saudi Arabia’s Global Standing: A Controversial Picture

In the global discourse on capital punishment, Saudi Arabia presents a controversial picture. Amnesty International’s reports indicate that in 2022, the kingdom was second only to China and Iran in its use of the death penalty. The method of execution, often beheading, has been a particular source of criticism, especially in light of the event in March 2022 when 81 individuals were executed in a single day, drawing international opprobrium.

Capital Punishment and the Vision 2030 Reform Plan

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, is working to distance the kingdom from its reliance on oil and transform it into a hub for business and tourism. The Vision 2030 reform plan is touted as the blueprint for this transformation. However, human rights activists argue that the kingdom’s persistent use of capital punishment is fundamentally at odds with the more open and tolerant society that the Crown Prince aims to cultivate.

The dichotomy between the Crown Prince’s ambitions and the reality of Saudi Arabia’s human rights record presents a stark challenge. As the kingdom seeks to navigate its future, the question remains: Can Saudi Arabia reconcile its commitment to stringent law enforcement with its aspirations for progress and modernity?

