Saudi Arabia Revamps Embassy Imports Regulation; Addresses Israel-Palestine Relations

In an unprecedented move, Saudi Arabia is set to introduce a new regulatory framework aimed at monitoring the import of special goods, including alcoholic beverages, by embassies of non-Muslim countries within the Kingdom. This regulation is in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, aiming to curb uncontrolled importing of these products.

Revamping Import Regulations

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is expected to inform diplomatic missions about the new measures, which will become effective in January 2024. This framework will establish licensed quotas and specified quantities for such imports, preventing improper exchange. The initiative signifies a departure from the previous mechanism that had been in place since 1961.

Foreign Minister on Palestine-Israel Relations

In related news, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, reaffirmed that normalization of ties with Israel is contingent on resolving the Palestinian issue and establishing a credible and irreversible Palestinian state. His remarks were part of an interview originally taped on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum held last week in Davos, Switzerland, and aired Sunday on CNN. He also addressed recent Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, emphasizing the need for freedom of navigation and regional stability.

Saudi Arabia's Recognition and Cultural Initiatives

Meanwhile, the Expenditure and Projects Efficiency Authority (EXPRO) in Saudi Arabia has been recognized for the second consecutive year as having one of the best work environments, according to the Great Place to Work global authority. Additionally, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) held the Learning Beyond Conference in Dhahran, focusing on the theme of storytelling. The event featured a range of interactive talks, workshops, and exhibits, including the art of the Hasawi bisht.