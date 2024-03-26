Saudi Arabia Initiates Diplomatic Dialogues on Gaza, Advances Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, engaged in a critical dialogue with his French counterpart, Stephane Sejourne, addressing the escalating developments in Gaza. Simultaneously, Ahmad Al Rajhi, Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, met with private sector representatives in Makkah, highlighting significant strides toward Vision 2030 objectives, including increased employment and women's participation in the workforce.

During a pivotal phone call, Prince Faisal and Sejourne exchanged views on the ongoing tensions in the Gaza Strip. They deliberated on the regional and international efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation, underscoring the importance of collaborative action. This conversation marks a significant moment, reflecting the international community's concern and proactive stance on Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Vision 2030 Achievements Unveiled

In a separate but equally important development, Al Rajhi's meeting in Makkah with the business community shed light on the labor market's evolution between 2019 and 2023. Notable achievements include the increase in Saudi nationals employed in the private sector from 1.7 million to 2.3 million and a remarkable jump in women's workforce participation from 17% to 35.3%, surpassing the Vision 2030 goal. These milestones underscore the Kingdom's commitment to economic diversification and gender inclusivity.

Al Rajhi emphasized the significance of harnessing national talent for seasonal work, particularly during peak periods like Hajj and Umrah. He proposed the creation of a task force to explore synergies between the ministry and the Makkah Chamber of Commerce, aiming to address mutual challenges and harness opportunities. This initiative is expected to further bolster the private sector's role in achieving the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 targets.

As these discussions unfold, the international community watches closely, recognizing the potential ripple effects of the Gaza situation and the transformative strides Saudi Arabia is making towards an inclusive and diversified economy. The outcomes of these talks could herald a new era of Middle Eastern diplomacy and socioeconomic progress, aligning with global aspirations for peace, stability, and sustainable development.