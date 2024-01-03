Saskatoon City Hospital’s Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage

In a recent turn of events, Saskatoon City Hospital faced a temporary disruption in its emergency department, leading to a limited service provision. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) attributed this disruption to a sudden shortage of emergency physicians, primarily due to illness. Despite the shortage, the hospital ensured one physician remained on-site to attend to patients’ needs, while others could be referred to alternative hospitals if necessary.

Disruption Details and Aftermath

The service disruption, which began at 5 p.m. on a Tuesday evening, lasted until 8:30 p.m., with normal services resuming by 9 a.m. the following Wednesday. Patients were advised to seek medical assistance from other hospitals during this temporary lapse.

NDP Health Critic’s Stance

Vicki Mowat, the Saskatchewan NDP Health Critic, dubbed this incident as a “systemic failure.” She voiced her criticism about the situation, contending that it reveals underlying issues in the healthcare system. Mowat argued that the recent strategies to relieve hospital pressures in Saskatoon and Regina have been ineffective. She urged for a greater role for healthcare workers in planning and called for the establishment of a task force to address working conditions and the retention of healthcare staff.

A Wider Perspective

Mowat further emphasized that such disruptions have more extensive implications for communities across Saskatchewan. She noted that a total of 53 hospitals in the province have faced similar issues over the past four years. The provincial government had not provided any comments on the situation at the time of reporting.