en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Saskatoon City Hospital’s Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:34 pm EST
Saskatoon City Hospital’s Emergency Department Faces Disruption Amid Physician Shortage

In a recent turn of events, Saskatoon City Hospital faced a temporary disruption in its emergency department, leading to a limited service provision. The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) attributed this disruption to a sudden shortage of emergency physicians, primarily due to illness. Despite the shortage, the hospital ensured one physician remained on-site to attend to patients’ needs, while others could be referred to alternative hospitals if necessary.

Disruption Details and Aftermath

The service disruption, which began at 5 p.m. on a Tuesday evening, lasted until 8:30 p.m., with normal services resuming by 9 a.m. the following Wednesday. Patients were advised to seek medical assistance from other hospitals during this temporary lapse.

NDP Health Critic’s Stance

Vicki Mowat, the Saskatchewan NDP Health Critic, dubbed this incident as a “systemic failure.” She voiced her criticism about the situation, contending that it reveals underlying issues in the healthcare system. Mowat argued that the recent strategies to relieve hospital pressures in Saskatoon and Regina have been ineffective. She urged for a greater role for healthcare workers in planning and called for the establishment of a task force to address working conditions and the retention of healthcare staff.

A Wider Perspective

Mowat further emphasized that such disruptions have more extensive implications for communities across Saskatchewan. She noted that a total of 53 hospitals in the province have faced similar issues over the past four years. The provincial government had not provided any comments on the situation at the time of reporting.

0
Canada Health Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
21 seconds ago
Crafting Traditions Under Threat: A Tale of Natuashish
In the heart of Natuashish, a traditional crafter named Caroline Penashue stands as a beacon of Indigenous crafting traditions, a testament to a legacy passed down from her grandmother, Alice Noah. Adept in crafting various items, including moccasins, hats, skirts, and slippers, Penashue’s hands work with an effortless rhythm born from years of practice. However,
Crafting Traditions Under Threat: A Tale of Natuashish
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
2 mins ago
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
3 mins ago
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
55 seconds ago
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
1 min ago
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident
1 min ago
Toronto Man Detained for Sexual Assault in Restaurant: Linked to Previous Incident
Latest Headlines
World News
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
20 seconds
Auckland's West Coast Beaches Grapple with Surge in Jellyfish Population
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
55 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
58 seconds
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
1 min
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
1 min
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
2 mins
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
2 mins
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
2 mins
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
2 mins
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app