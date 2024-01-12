en English
Saskatchewan’s Controversial Carbon Tax Exemption: Legal Risks and Implications

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
In a move that has raised eyebrows across the nation, the Saskatchewan Government has announced that SaskEnergy will cease charging the federal carbon tax on home heating, starting January 1, 2024. As a replacement, the carbon tax will be presented as a charge with an offsetting credit from the provincial government. This strategy was introduced by the Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy, Dustin Duncan, and has ignited a debate over its legality and potential implications.

Legal Risks and Preemptive Measures

The plan comes with significant legal risks, including hefty fines and potential incarceration for executives if the province fails to remit the tax to the federal government. In light of these risks, Duncan has engaged personal legal counsel, with the province reportedly set to cover all associated legal costs and potential fines.

Constitutional experts have expressed concerns about this move, arguing that provinces lack the authority to modify or disregard federal laws like the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act. This Act has been upheld by the Supreme Court of Canada, further complicating Saskatchewan’s approach.

Saskatchewan’s Carbon Pricing Plan

The federal government permits provinces to implement their own carbon pricing systems, provided they meet or surpass federal standards. Saskatchewan’s plan to take control of SaskPower’s carbon pricing and exempt home heating from the carbon tax, however, might be in direct conflict with these standards.

Despite the provincial government’s claims about the burden of carbon pricing, it’s important to note that rebates from the federal Climate Action Incentive offset much of the cost to taxpayers. Critics of the provincial government’s stance argue that it appears to be more of a political maneuver than a viable legal position.

Concerns About Rule of Law and Democratic Governance

The recent developments have sparked serious concerns about the preservation of the rule of law and democratic governance in Canada. The argument is that the provincial government’s stance does not exempt them from adhering to the law. The implications of this situation extend beyond the issue of carbon pricing, raising critical questions about the relationship between federal and provincial governments, and their respective powers.

Canada Environmental Science Politics
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

