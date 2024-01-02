en English
Canada

Saskatchewan Halts Federal Carbon Levy Collection in Challenge to Ottawa

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:14 pm EST
Saskatchewan has taken a significant step in its ongoing dispute with Ottawa over climate policy, announcing the cessation of the federal carbon levy collection. The province’s natural gas utility, SaskEnergy, will no longer collect the levy from residential customers, a move that echoes the province’s opposition to Ottawa’s approach to climate change.

Saskatchewan’s Stand Against the Federal Carbon Levy

The decision to halt levy collection comes on the heels of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s exemption of home heating oil users, predominantly benefiting Atlantic Canada’s residents. Saskatchewan had sought an all-encompassing exemption for other heating forms, but Ottawa rejected the plea. The halt in collection is projected to save the average Saskatchewan resident around $400 in the coming year.

Along with SaskEnergy, SaskPower also discontinued collecting carbon levies from those using electricity for home heating. Instead, the levies that customers would have paid will be deposited into an investment fund, estimated to cost the company over $3 million this year.

Future Plans and Implications

The Saskatchewan government intends to allocate the funds garnered from the investment towards emissions-free electricity projects. These include a prospective small modular nuclear reactor. Further, carbon levies from other significant emitters will be directed to a separate technology fund aimed at projects that reduce, capture, and sequester emissions.

This move by Saskatchewan has removed the federal carbon price from home heating bills, resulting in savings for about 98 per cent of families in the province who use natural gas. The province will halt the charge collection at the start of 2024, notwithstanding potential legal consequences.

Political Reactions

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from political figures. Premier Scott Moe of Saskatchewan believes it’s a fair move, while former federal environment minister Catherine McKenna and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith have criticized the decision. Alberta’s United Conservative government reintroduced the province’s gas tax on Jan. 1, while Manitoba paused its fuel tax to help motorists cope with inflation.

Ottawa maintains that heating oil is far more expensive than natural gas, and the carbon pricing system offers rebates to most Canadians. However, Saskatchewan’s move represents a significant point of contention between the provincial government and Ottawa. It could potentially have wider implications for federal-provincial relations and the overall effectiveness of Canada’s climate change strategy.

Canada Climate & Environment Politics
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

