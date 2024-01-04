en English
Politics

Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics

In a candid conversation, Assistant Minister for Women and Children, Sashi Kiran, unveiled a sobering reality of the Fijian political landscape: out of the 55 members in Parliament, a mere five are women. This disheartening statistic underscores the glaring issue of low female representation in politics, an issue that Kiran is committed to addressing.

Diverse Gender Perspectives in Legislation

Kiran emphasized the vital importance of diverse gender perspectives in the legislative process. She believes that women, with their unique experiences and outlooks, can bring a distinct and necessary perspective to lawmaking. The lack of female voices in Parliament not only stifles diversity but also limits the potential of the legislature to address issues from a more comprehensive perspective.

Reviving Women’s Movement in Rural Areas

Highlighting a concerning trend, Kiran expressed her worries about the decline in women’s movements in rural areas. The stark contrast with the situation two decades ago, when women were visibly more active, is alarming. She cited the historical involvement of women in organizations like the National Council of Women and influential figures such as the late Taufa Vakatale as clear evidence of women’s potential to contribute significantly to politics and society at large.

Addressing Barriers and Fears

Identifying key issues that deter women from engaging in politics, Kiran acknowledged prevalent fears, including the fear of failure and lack of confidence. To combat these barriers, she is committed to helping women develop networks, support systems, and capacity to increase their participation in local governance and decision-making roles.

A Call to Men

Recognizing the role men play in this endeavour, Kiran urged men to support women within their families and communities who express interest in entering politics. She believes that with the combined efforts of both genders, it’s possible to shift the current paradigm and achieve a more equitable representation in politics.

In conclusion, Kiran’s compelling call to action serves as a reminder of the pressing need to address gender disparities in politics. As she rightly points out, the time has come for women to be at the decision-making table, not just for their own benefit, but for the overall development and progress of society.

Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

