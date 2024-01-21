Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Advises Gandhi to Reschedule Visit to Avoid Clashing with Ram Temple Event

In a decisive move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to avoid visiting Batadrava Satra during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple, citing a potential negative portrayal of the state. The visit is scheduled on January 22, the same day as the temple event, raising concerns regarding perceived competition between the two events.

Sarma's Call for Consideration

Sarma expressed his apprehension about the timing of Gandhi's visit, suggesting it could cast the state of Assam in a negative light. He pleaded for the Congress leader to reschedule his visit to avoid any unnecessary competition and to maintain harmony during the temple event. Despite the lack of an invitation from the Satra Committee, Gandhi's original plan was to visit during the temple ceremony.

Ensuring Security and Maintaining Peace

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Sarma pointed out that the proposed route for Gandhi's visit traverses through sensitive areas, referring to Morigaon and Jagiroad, sites of the historical Nellie massacre. In response, he directed the deployment of commandos along these routes to ensure security and to prevent any law and order situation.

The Political Tug of War

The two leaders have been embroiled in a verbal duel, with personal remarks exchanged. Sarma retorted to Gandhi's accusations of corruption, suggesting that Gandhi was not only afraid of him but now also feared his child. This political back-and-forth added a layer of tension to the already delicate situation.

However, the Than Management Committee later announced that Gandhi's visit post-ceremony, after 3 pm, would be allowed. This decision came as a relief, ensuring that Gandhi's visit and the temple event would not clash.

Preparations for the Temple Event

Sarma announced that educational institutions would be closed on the following day to honor the temple event. He declared it a dry day and requested that non-vegetarian food not be served until 2 pm. Additionally, Sarma urged people to participate in the Swachhta Abhiyan (cleanliness campaign) and to light Diyas at home as a celebration of 'Bharatiya Civilization'. He also encouraged special prayers across different religious communities after the temple ceremony.