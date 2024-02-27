Saranne Cooke Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female Chair of Racing NSW

In a historic move, Saranne Cooke has been named the first female chair of Racing NSW, heralding a new era for the prestigious organization. Cooke, who has been an integral part of the board since 2015 and served as deputy chair under Russell Balding for the last three years, ascends to her new role following recent government decisions affecting board tenure regulations. Alongside Cooke’s appointment, Kevin Greene, a former Labor Racing Minister with previous board experience, rejoins the board, signaling strategic refreshes aimed at bolstering NSW’s leadership in thoroughbred racing.

Historic Leadership Change

As Racing NSW ushers in this landmark leadership transition, the focus intensifies on the implications of Saranne Cooke’s appointment as chair. Cooke's elevation from deputy chair to the top position comes after the Minns government intervened to pause legislation that would have permitted extensions of board members' terms past 12 years, necessitating Russell Balding’s departure. Cooke's leadership is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and drive continuous growth in NSW’s thriving racing industry.

Board Renewal and Governance Enhancements

The reappointment of Kevin Greene to the Racing NSW board underscores a broader strategy to infuse the organization with diverse expertise and insight. This move, facilitated by modifications to board tenure rules extending the maximum service period to twelve years, marks Greene's return after a previous term from 2011 to 2018. The NSW government, represented by Minister David Harris, has expressed a robust commitment to maintaining NSW’s premier status in thoroughbred racing. Harris highlighted the vital role of a competent board in achieving these ambitious objectives, thanking all participants in the selection process for their contributions to a competitive and dynamic governance landscape.

Looking to the Future

The significance of Cooke’s appointment extends beyond Racing NSW, setting a precedent for female leadership in sports governance and reinforcing NSW’s commitment to diversity and innovation in leadership roles. As the industry looks forward, Cooke’s tenure as chair will be closely watched for its impact on the sport, governance standards, and the broader message it sends about the role of women in high-profile sports administration positions. The strategic additions to the board, including Greene’s return, are poised to complement Cooke’s vision, potentially ushering in a golden era for Racing NSW and the sport at large.