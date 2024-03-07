Dr. Bukola Saraki Responds to Akpabio Accusations, Highlights Challenges in Buhari's Tenure

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has countered accusations by the incumbent Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, concerning the funding of constituency projects during Saraki's tenure. Akpabio's claims, suggesting that the 8th Senate under Saraki's leadership failed to fully fund lawmakers' constituency projects, were met with a detailed response highlighting the challenges posed by then-President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

In a recent exchange on the Senate floor, Akpabio criticized the 8th Senate for not fully funding constituency projects. This criticism was promptly responded to by Saraki, who outlined the constraints faced by the 8th Senate, attributing the lack of funding to President Buhari's deliberate refusal. Saraki's statement, championed by his media office, emphasized that the executive's reluctance to approve funds was a form of retaliation against the Senate's scrutiny of Buhari's loan requests.

Clarification and Accusations

Saraki's media office released a statement to clarify the process of project funding in the budget, aiming to educate the public on the roles of various institutions and individuals involved. It argued that Akpabio, being part of the Senate's leadership for over three years and now as Senate President, should have a clear understanding of these dynamics. Despite this, Akpabio chose to politicize the issue, leveraging it as an opportunity to cast aspersions on the 8th Senate's leadership.

Akpabio, on his part, has not shied away from expressing his dissatisfaction with the execution of constituency projects under Saraki's watch, alleging a significant portion of the allocated funds remained unpaid. Saraki, however, stands firm on his position, attributing the funding shortfall to the executive branch's decisions during his tenure, and accuses Akpabio of misrepresenting facts for political gain.

This exchange not only sheds light on the intricacies of governmental funding processes but also highlights the ongoing tensions between different factions within the Nigerian Senate. As both leaders hold their ground, the debate brings to the forefront the fundamental challenges of governance and accountability that continue to shape Nigeria's political landscape.