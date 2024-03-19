Sanwo-Olu Challenges FG's Control Over Lagos Waterways, Advocates for True Federalism

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently escalated discussions on the need for constitutional reform in Nigeria, focusing on the federal government's control over local waterways and advocating for a shift towards true federalism. This came to light during a colloquium titled 'National dialogue on the future of Nigeria,' which honored the late legal luminary, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs in Lagos. The event became a melting pot for ideas and calls for reevaluation of the 1999 Constitution's suitability in addressing the country's current challenges.

Questioning Federal Oversight

Sanwo-Olu's remarks underscored a critical examination of the anomalies within Nigeria's governance structure, particularly questioning why a federal agency located over a thousand kilometers away should control the waterways in Lagos. The Governor's stance is not just about local governance but touches on broader issues of resource control, state autonomy, and the effectiveness of federal oversight in addressing local needs. The Supreme Court's recent affirmation of the National Inland Waterways Authority's exclusive power to regulate Nigeria's inland waterways has further fueled this debate, prompting calls for a constitutional amendment that reflects a true federating state.

Voices for Constitutional Reform

The colloquium attracted notable figures, including Chief Emeka Anyaoku and Bode George, among others, who echoed Sanwo-Olu's sentiments. Discussions revolved around the inadequacies of the 1999 Constitution, with a strong push for establishing a Constituent Assembly to create a new constitution. This proposed document would ideally embody true federalism, address current socio-economic and political challenges, and reflect the will and aspirations of the Nigerian people. The consensus among participants highlighted a widespread recognition of the need for significant changes to the governance framework to ensure more effective and responsive administration at both the state and federal levels.

A Call for Decentralization

The dialogue at the colloquium represents a growing call for decentralization and the devolution of powers to states within Nigeria. By questioning federal control over local waterways, Sanwo-Olu has sparked a broader conversation on the distribution of powers and resources between the federal and state governments. Advocates for constitutional reform argue that a more decentralized approach would empower states, promote efficiency, and better address local needs and challenges. The momentum from these discussions suggests a potential shift towards redefining federal-state relations in Nigeria, with significant implications for governance, resource management, and national cohesion.

As Nigeria grapples with these critical governance and constitutional issues, the dialogue initiated by Governor Sanwo-Olu and supported by other prominent figures sets the stage for potentially transformative changes. The call for a new constitution and a true federating state not only reflects the desire for more effective governance but also embodies the aspirations of a nation seeking to redefine its identity and future path. While the road ahead may be fraught with challenges, the ongoing discussions offer a glimmer of hope for a more inclusive, responsive, and decentralized governance model in Nigeria.