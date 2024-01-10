en English
Chile

Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:06 am EST
Santiago, the heart of Chile, recently opened its doors to a cultural and political first: The Palestinian-Chilean Week. The capital city is set to host a range of cultural, social, and political events, including seminars, lectures, and art and culture exhibitions in various institutions. Notably, the Palestinian social club ‘Palestino’ and the Palestinian Federal Group are to partake in the week-long event. The initiative has drawn prominent Palestinian and Arab activists and journalists from across the globe.

Unifying Ties and Amplifying Awareness

The primary objective of the Palestinian-Chilean Week is to boost awareness of Palestinian culture, while concurrently strengthening the bond between the Chilean community of Palestinian descent and the Palestinian cause. Another significant component of the week involves workshops designed specifically for Palestinian leaders in Latin America and in the Chilean Senate.

Fostering Intercontinental Support

As part of the week’s agenda, a parliamentary group supporting Palestine will be established, bolstered by campaigns such as ‘Apologize for the Balfour Declaration’. Television seminars are expected to air on Arab and Palestinian channels throughout the proceedings. Danial al-Hedra, the mayor of Santiago’s Ricolata district and a native of Bethlehem, emphasized the substantial support for the Palestinian cause in Latin America, especially Chile, where the Palestinian community wields significant influence in finance and business sectors.

Overcoming Challenges and Opposition

Despite encountering opposition from pro-Israeli outfits, this community has persistently championed Palestinian rights. However, language barriers due to a lack of Arabic fluency have posed a challenge. The Palestinian community in South America is estimated to be 600,000 strong, with over half residing in Chile. The remaining community members are scattered across Peru, Venezuela, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, and Uruguay. The influx of Palestinians to Chile notably surged during the British Mandate and following the wars of 1948 and 1967.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

