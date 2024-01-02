Santa Clara’s Downtown Resurgence: A Journey Towards Healing

On an autumn day in 1960, the Santa Clara City Council made a decision that would reverberate through the decades, a decision that tore at the heart of the city, its downtown. The council’s resolution to demolish the downtown area, a decision that played out over the next five years, sparked controversy and sowed deep-seated distrust among residents towards their local government. Over a century of history, memories, and the very soul of Santa Clara were wiped out, a decision later termed by the San Jose Mercury News as the ‘worst vote in this city’s history,’ a land-use decision that left indelible scars.

Decades Later: A Chance for Healing

Fast forward to December 5, decades after the demolition, the current city council voted unanimously to approve the new Downtown Precise Plan and Form Based Code. This plan, painstakingly developed over four and a half years by the very citizens of Santa Clara, urban planners, and consultants, represents a beacon of hope aimed at mending the past and paving the way for a vibrant future.

Revitalizing Downtown: A Priority for Citizens

According to a 2019 survey, a striking 87.4% of Santa Clara’s citizens expressed the urgency of this project, marking it as a priority. The plan aims to shield the city from state-mandated housing, whilst simultaneously creating a destination point that could restore the city’s downtown to its former glory.

2024: A Year of Expectation

As we step into 2024, the onus now rests on the city council and the newly appointed City Manager, Jovan Grogan, to prioritize the downtown’s resurgence. The process calls for transparent involvement of the citizens in selecting a new director of community development, someone well-versed with the Form-Based Code.

The unanimous approval of the downtown plan represents a significant stride towards healing the city, delivering a downtown that has been absent for 60 years. Yet, amid the anticipation, the council grapples with its own issues. Councilmember Anthony Becker faces legal challenges, accused of perjury and failing to uphold his public duty.

As Santa Clara confronts its past, embarks on its present, and looks to its future, the journey towards a new downtown begins, echoing the resilience of its people and their commitment to shaping a city that respects its history and embraces its future.