Elections

Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Santa Barbara County's 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position

The upcoming primary election slated for March 4th, 2024, sees Santa Barbara County’s 3rd District supervisorial seat fiercely contested. Incumbent Joan Hartmann, a moderate Democrat known for her environmental priorities, is vying for her third term. She faces a robust challenge from Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, an independent candidate, and Frank Troise, a fiscally conservative Republican investment banker.

3rd District’s Complex Challenges

The 3rd District, popularly known as the swing district on the Board of Supervisors, has had its boundaries recently redrawn to include the City of Lompoc. Geographically, it is the largest district and inherently presents complex challenges due to its diverse demands.

Contesting Views on Housing

A significant point of contention between Hartmann and Osborne has been a proposed rezoning of agricultural land for new housing. Hartmann has been a staunch advocate for agricultural protection, while Osborne has criticized the county’s urban in-fill housing policy. This disagreement highlights the varying perspectives on how to best balance growth and preservation within the district.

Impact on Future Elections

If Hartmann secures more than 50% of the votes in the primary, there will be no need for a November runoff. Otherwise, the top two candidates will proceed to the general election. The 3rd District is the most fiercely contested among the three county seats up for election this year, with the 1st and 4th District seats also being challenged by Das Williams and Bob Nelson respectively.

Elections Politics United States
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

