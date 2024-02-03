Santa Barbara County Board Candidates Discuss Agricultural Land and Local Issues at Forum

Bob Nelson, the incumbent for the Fourth District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, crossed ideological swords with challenger Krishna Flores in a forum at Lompoc City Hall. The event, hosted by the Lompoc-Vandenberg Branch of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters of North Santa Barbara County, saw the candidates delve into a gamut of local issues, including the protection of agricultural land, housing needs, homelessness, role of Vandenberg Space Force Base, gun violence, and code enforcement.
A key point of contention was the Santa Maria proposal to annex 1,000 acres of agricultural land. Nelson, seeking re-election, underscored the need to safeguard less productive agricultural land for rezoning and annexation, citing agriculture as the county's top industry. Flores, on the other hand, echoed the sentiment of protecting agricultural land, weaving in references to a controversial development project in Los Alamos that has sparked community concern.
Unique Challenges of the Fourth District
Recent boundary alterations have caused the Fourth District to encompass a significant unincorporated area, thereby introducing unique challenges for the communities within. Nelson, who served as chief of staff for his predecessor, Peter Adam, before his first term, has built his campaign on accessibility and efficacy. His challenger, Flores, a newcomer to politics, brings a fresh perspective, advocating for accountable, transparent, and responsive leadership, drawing from her tenure as a school board member, community advocate, and human resources professional.
The Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce is also in the process of organizing another candidate forum. The primary election, scheduled for March 5, may decide the winner without a runoff, given there are only two candidates. However, the new term will not commence until January of the following year.