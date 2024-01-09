en English
Elections

Sanjay Raut States ‘No Differences Over Seat Sharing’ Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:26 pm EST
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi

On a day when the political pulse of the nation is racing, the leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc have come together to discuss seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting, held at the residence of the Congress leader Mukul Wasnik, saw the participation of several significant political leaders, including Shiv Sena (UBT faction) leader Sanjay Raut.

A Unified Front

Sanjay Raut, speaking on behalf of the Shiv Sena (UBT faction), expressed that there were no disagreements among the parties regarding seat distribution. This included the contentious issue of including Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) into the alliance. The unity of the alliance was emphasised, with Raut stating that all members left the meeting in high spirits, with the assurance that the upcoming election would be fought together.

A Positive Outcome

Dr. Jitendra Awhad, leader of the NCP-Sharad Pawar faction, echoed Raut’s sentiments. He mentioned that discussions were held on a positive note, and that the meeting exceeded expectations. The key agreement was that the Congress and UBT would each receive 20 seats, the NCP would receive 6, and the VBA would receive 2. This arrangement reflects the parties’ recognition of the importance of VBA in the opposition alliance in Maharashtra.

Support for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

On an interesting side note to the meeting, JD-U MLA Gopal Mandal expressed his support for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to become the next Prime Minister. He cited Kumar’s efforts in forming the INDIA bloc as a key reason for his endorsement. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the INDIA consortium is positioning itself as a formidable contender against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Elections India Politics
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

