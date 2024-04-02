Sanjay Raut Accuses PM Modi of MCC Violation, Demands EC Action for BJP's Campaign Expenses

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has stirred the political landscape by accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of breaching the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amid the fervor of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Raut's allegations pivot on Modi's utilization of government resources for campaign purposes, specifically highlighting his recent travels in government helicopters and his contentious visit to Mumbai. This has sparked a debate on the ethics and legality of using public funds for electoral gains, urging the Election Commission to scrutinize the expenses and potentially bill the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Advertisment

Allegations and Political Repercussions

Raut's critique extended beyond the alleged MCC violation, touching upon Modi's engagement with the Dharavi redevelopment project and the purported favoritism towards industrialist Gautam Adani. This narrative feeds into a larger critique of the BJP's governance practices, suggesting a pattern of privileging certain corporate interests over public welfare. Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar's defense underscores the political tension, framing the allegations as an attack on Marathi culture and an indication of the opposition's fear of Modi's popularity. Furthermore, NCP (SCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad's comments lend credence to a perception of the Election Commission as partisan, potentially eroding public trust in electoral integrity.

Public Funds, Private Campaigns?

The crux of Raut's argument lies in the alleged misuse of public resources for private political gain. This issue raises significant ethical and legal questions, particularly concerning the delineation of official duties and campaign activities. The MCC serves as a guideline to ensure fair play during elections, and its alleged violation by a sitting <a href="https://www.etvbharat.com/en/!bharat/mumbai-sena-mp-sanjay