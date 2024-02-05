Sandy Springs Water Dispute with Atlanta: A Glimmer of Hope Amidst Litigation

In an enduring clash over water rates and infrastructure upgrades, Sandy Springs finds itself locked in a dispute with the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management. Yet, amid the contention, a glimmer of hope for resolution has emerged as the City of Atlanta exhibits a newfound willingness to settle some water delivery issues. This promising shift towards cooperation, highlighted by City Attorney Dan Lee, stands in stark contrast to the previous necessity for litigation over disagreements in water rates.

An Oral Agreement: A Step Towards Resolution

The cities have reached an oral agreement on several critical points, including the elimination of a contested rate surcharge, the urgency for infrastructure repairs and upgrades, and enhancements in handling routine repairs. An indication of the improved cooperation is evident in the Sandy Springs Public Works Department's observation of increased responsiveness in addressing job tickets for city street repairs.

The Legal Path Pursued by Sandy Springs

Despite these positive strides, Sandy Springs' Mayor Rusty Paul continues to seek a legal remedy. A hearing has been set for March by the Fulton Superior Court Judge. The main points of contention include a surcharge that Sandy Springs argues is unjustified due to the lower cost of water delivery from the Johns Creek Treatment Facility compared to Atlanta's Hemphill plant. Furthermore, the absence of an annual cost analysis to establish fair water rates has led to Sandy Springs customers being charged an exorbitant three times the actual cost of delivery.

The Need for Infrastructure Upgrades

A study, funded by Sandy Springs, underscores the necessity for significant repairs and upgrades to the water treatment facility, projecting an estimated cost of $80 million. This finding emphasizes the system's dire need for substantial improvements, having been neglected of any major upgrades for an alarming 47 years. Furthermore, it has been revealed that the City of Atlanta has been rendering services beyond its jurisdiction without proper authority following the expiration of intergovernmental agreements with Fulton County.