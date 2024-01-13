en English
Politics

Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term’s Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:48 am EST
Sanders Warns of Trump Second Term's Threat to Democracy, Urges Support for Biden

In a candid interview with The Guardian, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) issued a stark warning about the potential threat a second term for former President Donald Trump poses to American democracy. Sanders portrays Trump as a ‘bitter man’ harboring personal grievances and suggests a Trump re-election could significantly alter the United States’ government, terminating its status as a functional democracy.

Trump: A Threat Beyond Supporters

Sanders, however, does not categorically brand all of Trump’s supporters as prejudiced. Instead, he reasons they are disillusioned citizens, let down by a government that failed to address their concerns. Trump, he suggests, capitalizes on these anxieties, portraying himself as a strong leader capable of handling issues such as immigration and societal changes, thereby garnering support.

Historical Parallels and Warnings

Sanders draws an alarming parallel between the current political climate in the United States and Germany’s Weimar Republic before the rise of Adolf Hitler. He cautions against complacency and the danger of history repeating itself, urging citizens and the government to take note.

Biden: The Antidote to Trump’s Threat

Sanders also called for unified backing for President Joe Biden. He believes significant changes benefiting the working class, if implemented by Biden upon re-election, could counter the threat posed by Trump and bolster democratic governance. Sanders implores Biden not to rest on his laurels but to focus on pressing issues: housing, healthcare, prescription drugs, and childcare. He also warns that Biden’s staunch support for Israel’s military operations in Gaza could alienate young voters, potentially impacting his re-election campaign.

Politics United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

