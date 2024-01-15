en English
Israel

Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:20 pm EST
In a recent turn of events, US Senator Bernie Sanders has called on President Joe Biden to revise his approach towards Israel and its Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, in relation to the ongoing conflict with the Palestinians. The appeal came during an interview Sanders gave to The Guardian, where he insisted that American support for Israel does not necessarily entail endorsing Netanyahu’s actions against the Palestinian populace.

Sanders’ Concerns on US Support for Gaza War

Sanders voiced his concerns that the persistent US backing for the war in Gaza might alienate progressive Democratic voters, potentially jeopardizing Biden’s chances in the 2024 presidential elections. The senator from Vermont argued that while Israel has every right to safeguard itself against Hamas, it must refrain from causing harm to the Palestinian population.

Growing Perception Among Americans

A Gallup poll has unveiled a rising sentiment among Americans that their country isn’t doing enough to bolster Israel. This perception is now held by a record 24% of the population. Sanders also underscored the necessity for the Biden administration to adopt a more progressive agenda that centers on healthcare, housing, tax reform, and prescription drug costs to secure a victory in the upcoming election.

Escalation of Violence in the Region

The conflict in the region took a turn for the worse following Hamas’s attack on October 7, which led to 1,200 deaths in Israel and a series of brutal retaliatory acts. Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has reportedly resulted in over 23,000 fatalities. However, these figures encompass both civilians and Hamas operatives and have not been independently verified. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) state that they have neutralized over 8,500 terror operatives in Gaza and approximately 1,000 in Israel during the conflict.

Israel Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

