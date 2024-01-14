en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden’s Reelection Amidst Global Unrest

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Sanders Questions Public Enthusiasm for Biden’s Reelection Amidst Global Unrest

Senator Bernie Sanders voiced his apprehension over the current global situation, particularly focusing on the U.S.’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, as President Biden gears up for reelection. Sanders expressed skepticism about the level of enthusiasm among Americans, especially the young population, for the ongoing events. He made a clarion call for a change in course, addressing the need for an altered approach to incite public interest and support.

Sanders Calls for Change

Sanders vocalized his concerns over the ‘indiscriminate bombing’ in Gaza and called on Biden to maintain pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He underscored the necessity for the president to take a more robust stance in support of Palestinians in Gaza, warning that the current course could impact his reelection prospects. Sanders has been vocal in advocating for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and has grown increasingly critical of Israel’s response to Hamas attacks.

Need for Accountability

Throughout his discourse, Sanders emphasized the need for the US to hold Israel accountable for its actions, particularly in light of the high number of Palestinian casualties, including children. His criticism of Netanyahu’s handling of the conflict is palpable, as is his call for a change in US support for Israel. Sanders highlighted the significant casualties and displacement caused by the conflict in Gaza, underlining the grim reality of the situation.

A Call to the Youth

While Sanders acknowledged that the choice of Biden is clear in comparison to Donald Trump, he questioned the excitement for Biden’s reelection among young Americans and the majority of the populace. He criticized Biden’s support for Israel amid the war and emphasized the need for the president to change course in his approach. Sanders’s commentary shines a light on the challenges President Biden may face in generating excitement and rallying support for his reelection among the youth and most Americans.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
51 seconds ago
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
In the annual elections of the District Bar Association Attock, history came alive as Rizwana Raja etched her name in the annals of the association by emerging as the first female President. Raja’s victory, which she achieved with 245 votes, signals a significant shift in a traditionally male-dominated sector and paves the way for more
Rizwana Raja Breaks Glass Ceiling as First Female President of District Bar Association Attock
Repeat Offender Misses Kidnapping Court Date Due to New Theft Charges
3 hours ago
Repeat Offender Misses Kidnapping Court Date Due to New Theft Charges
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis
3 hours ago
Congress Extends Funding, Avoids Government Shutdown Crisis
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
3 hours ago
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
3 hours ago
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
3 hours ago
Iowa Caucuses: A Pivotal Event in US Presidential Election
Latest Headlines
World News
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
12 seconds
UCLA Bruins Gear Up for Critical Home Game Against Washington Huskies
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
12 seconds
Access Health CT Champions Inclusive Healthcare with Statewide Enrollment Fairs
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
14 seconds
Sideline Reporter Shines On and Off the Field During NFL Wild Card Playoff
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
25 seconds
UK Life Expectancy Declines: A Decade Back in Time
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
31 seconds
All-Pro Rookie Tight End Sam LaPorta Returns for Detroit Lions' Wild Card Game
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
32 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Women's Basketball Team Overcomes Wake Forest: A Display of Strength and Depth
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
32 seconds
University of Colorado's Women's Basketball Triumphs Over Stanford in a Historic Victory
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
40 seconds
Shedding Light on the Prevalence of Sickle Cell Disorder in the Caribbean
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Indiana Pacers in Thrilling NBA Game
47 seconds
Denver Nuggets Triumph Over Indiana Pacers in Thrilling NBA Game
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
14 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app