Sanctuary Cities Critiqued on Immigration; NYC Responds with Shelter Curfew

Arizona's Pinal County Sheriff, Mark Lamb, a U.S. Senate runner, has voiced his concerns on Newsmax about the burgeoning influx of immigrants in sanctuary cities like New York City and Chicago. Lamb criticized these cities for their previous 'virtue-signaling,' which now sees them grappling to accommodate the increasing number of immigrants. Intriguingly, many immigrants are opting to relocate to these cities instead of residing in Arizona or Texas.

NYC Implements Curfew on Migrant Shelters

In response to the escalating situation, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a rigorous step by implementing a curfew at four migrant shelters, expressing an intent to expand this policy to other shelters. The curfew is a direct response to the rising number of immigrants seeking refuge in the city, stretching its resources and infrastructure.

Sheriff Lamb's Skepticism

However, Lamb's skepticism about these measures effectively addressing the underlying issues is palpable. He suggests that Mayor Adams' actions, while being a step in the right direction, are insufficient to manage the surge in immigrants and the associated strain on city resources. The Sheriff believes that a more comprehensive and sustainable solution is needed to address the immigrant influx.

Insights from National Border Patrol Council

Adding to the discourse, National Border Patrol Council Vice President Art Del Cueto offered his perspective on the current administration's immigration policies. His statements offer a critical perspective on the challenges faced by sanctuary cities, and the need for effective immigration policies and border security.