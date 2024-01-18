Sanchez’s Concession to Catalan Separatist Party Sparks Controversy

Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, finds himself at the center of a political storm following his decision to transfer regional responsibility for migration to Catalonia. This move, a response to demands from the Catalan European Democratic Party (PDeCAT), a separatist party accused of xenophobia, has triggered a backlash, underlining the fragility of the parliamentary alliances sustaining him in office.

Sanchez’s Controversial Concession

During a significant parliamentary vote, Sanchez sought assistance from various parties, including PDeCAT. This party’s alleged xenophobic attitudes have sparked contentious debates, and Sanchez’s agreement with them has only added fuel to the fire. The deal involves transferring immigration control to the Catalan government, a decision that has not only incensed opposition parties but has also caused unease within Sanchez’s own Socialist Party (PSOE).

Political Backlash and Implications

Opponents argue that this concession to PDeCAT undermines the fight against xenophobia and may pave the way for more exclusionary migration policies in Catalonia. The police, Spain’s right-wing opposition, and even radical left members of Sanchez’s Socialist-led coalition have expressed their anger at this decision. The controversy surrounding this agreement exemplifies the complex political balancing acts required in Spain’s fragmented political landscape.

Negotiating with Controversial Parties

In Spain, forming and maintaining a government often involves negotiating with smaller, regional parties, some of which may hold controversial views. Sanchez’s deal with PDeCAT, a hardline party, for their seven votes in exchange for transferring migration control is a clear example of this. Despite the backlash, Sanchez continues to defend his government’s ‘humanist migration policy’ and rejects any connection between migration and delinquency. However, the controversy surrounding this agreement underscores the tensions and challenges inherent in Spain’s political negotiations.