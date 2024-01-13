San Mateo County Board of Supervisors Announces New Leadership

In a recent announcement by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Warren Slocum has been elected as the president of the board for 2024. Succeeding the outgoing President Dave Pine, Slocum embarks on his third term since first assuming office in 2013. However, this tenure is set to be his last due to the constraints of term limits. Alongside, Supervisor David Canepa has been appointed the position of vice president.

A Third Term for Slocum

Slocum’s journey with the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors commenced in 2013 and his performance in the public service realm has earned him his third term as the president. His leadership has been instrumental in steering the county’s policies and decisions, making this tenure a noteworthy one for the county’s history.

Canepa as Vice President

David Canepa, another key figure in the board, will be stepping into the role of vice president. Canepa’s experience and his contributions to the board have earned him this significant role, promising a robust leadership team for the board in the coming year.

Leadership Transition

The transition of leadership from Dave Pine to Warren Slocum marks a significant change for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. With Slocum’s tenure being his last due to term limits, it will be interesting to see how this leadership change will shape the county’s future.