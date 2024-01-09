en English
Elections

San Francisco’s 2024 Mayoral Race: A Moderate Battle with a Potential Progressive Opening

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:47 pm EST
The 2024 San Francisco mayoral race is evolving into a contest between moderate candidates, reflecting a notable shift in the city’s electoral mood. Incumbent Mayor London Breed, facing re-election in November, finds herself in a political arena occupied by other moderate-leaning Democrats. Among these competitors, non-profit executive Daniel Lurie and Board of Supervisors member Ahsha Safa stand out, advocating policies such as hiring additional police officers, clearing homeless encampments, and arresting drug dealers. This stance is indicative of a response to public dissatisfaction over issues like street squalor and theft.

Moderate Dominance in San Francisco Politics

San Francisco, a historic bastion of liberalism, has not seen a progressive mayor since Art Agnos in 1987. This trend is largely attributed to the influence of business interests and demographic shifts as more tech workers flock to the city. Aaron Peskin, a progressive Board of Supervisors President, has acknowledged the uphill battle for progressives due to heavy funding of moderate candidates by wealthy tech executives.

A Potential Opening for Progressives

However, the packed field of moderate contenders could potentially split the vote, creating an opportunity for a progressive candidate. Previous elections have witnessed progressives, such as former District Attorney Chesa Boudin, succeed due to the dynamics of ranked voting.

Road to the Mayoral Race

Candidates have until June to declare for the mayoral race, with serious contenders needing to initiate fundraising efforts promptly to compete with business-supported mayoral aspirants. Breed, aware of this competition, has adopted a tough-on-crime rhetoric and proposed policies such as drug screening for welfare recipients.

Despite the moderate inclination, some candidates are making efforts to appeal to the left. Safa, for example, is emphasizing his immigrant background and labor organizing experience.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

