San Francisco International Airport to Honor Late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein

The International Terminal at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is set to bear a new name, that of the late U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein, following a unanimous decision by the San Francisco Airport Commission. This move acknowledges Feinstein's substantial contributions to the city and to the airport itself.

Recognizing Feinstein's Legacy

Former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and other eminent figures championed the proposal to honor Feinstein, emphasizing her pivotal role in the development of the airport. Notably, Feinstein is remembered for her efforts to incorporate a BART terminal and her participation in the construction of the original international terminal back in 1983.

A Life of Firsts

Feinstein's political career was characterized by numerous milestones. She was the longest-serving female senator in U.S. history, as well as the first female mayor of San Francisco and the first woman to preside as president of the Board of Supervisors. Her legacy reaches far beyond the boundaries of SFO.

Planning for a Fitting Tribute

The resolution to honor Feinstein was proposed by Airport Director Ivar Satero and backed by the Dianne Feinstein 100 plus Committee. Following this decision, the commission is now tasked with planning the incorporation of this tribute into the airport's structure. The goal is to ensure that Feinstein's association with SFO and her enduring legacy in San Francisco are suitably commemorated.