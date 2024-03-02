San Diego Expands Voting Accessibility with 200+ Centers for March 5 Presidential Primary

In an unprecedented move to enhance voting accessibility, San Diego County opens over 200 vote centers for the March 5 Presidential Primary Election. This expansion aims to accommodate the anticipated voter turnout, providing ample opportunity for residents to cast their ballots ahead of the official election day.

Expanding Voter Access

Starting Saturday, San Diego voters have the luxury of choosing from more than 200 vote centers, significantly easing the voting process. These centers will operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, March 4, extending hours until 8 p.m. on the critical Tuesday election day. This strategic move not only accommodates varying schedules but also mitigates the last-minute rush commonly observed during election seasons. Notably, the Santee-Lakeside Elks Lodge has been replaced by the Lakeside Community Center and Willowbrook Golf Course as designated vote centers, ensuring widespread coverage across the county.

Provisional Voting and Ballot Security

For residents who missed the registration deadline, provisional voting remains an option through Tuesday, ensuring that every eligible voter gets a chance to participate. This inclusivity extends to the voting process itself, where touch screens will be used for ballot marking—a method that enhances accuracy while maintaining voter confidentiality. Importantly, the Registrar of Voters reassures that these devices are solely for marking ballots, with no capability to store, tabulate, or count votes, addressing potential concerns regarding electoral integrity. Additionally, strict regulations are in place to prevent campaigning or electioneering within 100 feet of voting centers, preserving the neutrality of these spaces.

The county's efforts to streamline the voting process are complemented by tools such as "Where's My Ballot?" which allows voters to track their mail ballots through the U.S. Postal Service. This transparency not only builds trust in the electoral process but also encourages participation by demystifying the journey of a mail ballot. With more than 200 centers at their disposal, San Diego residents are empowered to fulfill their civic duty with unprecedented ease and flexibility.