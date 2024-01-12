San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The saga of Nathan Fletcher, a member of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, appears to be reaching its nadir with his announcement of official resignation on Monday. This development follows a period of turbulence sparked by allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Fletcher, who had previously suspended his campaign for the state Senate and relinquished his position on the Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) board, has been on medical leave for seven weeks, seeking help for post-traumatic stress and alcohol abuse issues.

The Allegations and the Aftermath

Fletcher’s decision to step down comes in the wake of a lawsuit filed by a former MTS employee, accusing him of sexual harassment and assault. The remaining county supervisors have prepared for a special election in August to fill his vacant seat, with a potential runoff in November if needed. The county anticipates Fletcher’s resignation to proceed seamlessly, even in his absence.

Continuation of Constituent Services

Despite Fletcher’s absence, his office has consistently provided constituent services and will continue to do so until the Chief Administrative Office assumes control post-resignation. Security expenses for Fletcher, which were initiated after an arson incident at his home, were suspended when he embarked on his medical leave. He will continue to receive pay and benefits until the resignation formally takes effect.

County’s Stance on Sexual Harassment

The county has underscored its zero-tolerance policy on sexual harassment, with Chief Administrative Officer, Helen Robbins-Meyer, reminding employees of the reporting procedures for any incidents. Although the county has not been directly named in the lawsuit against Fletcher and has not initiated its own investigations, MTS has engaged an external law firm to probe the allegations.