San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime

San Bernardino City Council hopefuls have come forward with comprehensive strategies to tackle the city’s escalating crime rates, each bringing their unique perspective and suggested solutions to the table.

Comprehensive Approach and Strong Community Policing

Henry Nickel, one of the council candidates, emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach to crime control. His strategy includes deterrence, code enforcement, and a strong focus on community policing to restore public confidence in the city’s law enforcement.

Support for the New Police Chief

James Penman, another candidate, believes that the city’s new police chief has been making some progress in controlling crime. However, he insists that the chief needs the council’s robust support to make a significant impact.

Expansion of Community Policing

Bessine L. Richard advocates for the expansion of community policing and suggests establishing a new police substation to improve law enforcement response times.

Intervention Programs and Community Role Models

Christian Thomas Shaughnessy, who has personally experienced the impact of gun violence, emphasizes the importance of intervention programs. He advocates for hiring more police officers and promoting community role models to prevent youth violence.

A Multifaceted Approach to Crime Control

Treasure Ortiz, keenly aware of San Bernardino’s ranking as the second most dangerous city in California, proposes a multifaceted approach to crime control. Her strategy includes establishing a dedicated gang unit, investing in youth programs, and improving the city’s infrastructure.

Expanding Neighborhood Patrols and Using Crime Prevention Technologies

Chas Kelley suggests expanding neighborhood patrols and harnessing the power of crime prevention technologies to curb the city’s crime rates.

Increase Police Visibility and Community Engagement

Rose Ward proposes increasing police visibility and community engagement in crime control efforts. She also underlines the need to address homelessness and implement early gang intervention measures.

Addressing the Root Causes of Crime

Kim Knaus emphasizes the importance of collaboration in policy formulation and funding to address the root causes of crime, such as mental health issues and addiction. Mario Flores, on the other hand, underlines the significance of supporting families, enabling them to guide their children better, and partnering with the school district for additional support for children.