en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:32 am EST
San Bernardino City Council Candidates Propose Comprehensive Strategies to Tackle Crime

San Bernardino City Council hopefuls have come forward with comprehensive strategies to tackle the city’s escalating crime rates, each bringing their unique perspective and suggested solutions to the table.

Comprehensive Approach and Strong Community Policing

Henry Nickel, one of the council candidates, emphasizes the need for a comprehensive approach to crime control. His strategy includes deterrence, code enforcement, and a strong focus on community policing to restore public confidence in the city’s law enforcement.

Support for the New Police Chief

James Penman, another candidate, believes that the city’s new police chief has been making some progress in controlling crime. However, he insists that the chief needs the council’s robust support to make a significant impact.

Expansion of Community Policing

Bessine L. Richard advocates for the expansion of community policing and suggests establishing a new police substation to improve law enforcement response times.

Intervention Programs and Community Role Models

Christian Thomas Shaughnessy, who has personally experienced the impact of gun violence, emphasizes the importance of intervention programs. He advocates for hiring more police officers and promoting community role models to prevent youth violence.

A Multifaceted Approach to Crime Control

Treasure Ortiz, keenly aware of San Bernardino’s ranking as the second most dangerous city in California, proposes a multifaceted approach to crime control. Her strategy includes establishing a dedicated gang unit, investing in youth programs, and improving the city’s infrastructure.

Expanding Neighborhood Patrols and Using Crime Prevention Technologies

Chas Kelley suggests expanding neighborhood patrols and harnessing the power of crime prevention technologies to curb the city’s crime rates.

Increase Police Visibility and Community Engagement

Rose Ward proposes increasing police visibility and community engagement in crime control efforts. She also underlines the need to address homelessness and implement early gang intervention measures.

Addressing the Root Causes of Crime

Kim Knaus emphasizes the importance of collaboration in policy formulation and funding to address the root causes of crime, such as mental health issues and addiction. Mario Flores, on the other hand, underlines the significance of supporting families, enabling them to guide their children better, and partnering with the school district for additional support for children.

0
Crime Politics
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Charlotte Woman Harassed on Local Greenway; Investigation Underway

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Illegal Stunt Driving in Memphis: A Hazardous Spectacle

By BNN Correspondents

Greater Manchester Police Intensify Manhunt for Four Wanted Men

By Rizwan Shah

Tukwila Couple Discovers Pet Sitter's Abuse of Their Dog, Advocates for Stricter Vetting on Pet-Sitting Apps

By Olalekan Adigun

Youth Driver Charged in Wilmot Township; New Regulations for Ontario's ...
@Canada · 2 mins
Youth Driver Charged in Wilmot Township; New Regulations for Ontario's ...
heart comment 0
Global Court Roundup: From Threats to Murder, Justice is Served

By BNN Correspondents

Global Court Roundup: From Threats to Murder, Justice is Served
Airplane Mechanic’s Murder: Debt Dispute Leads to Kidnapping and Killing

By Dil Bar Irshad

Airplane Mechanic's Murder: Debt Dispute Leads to Kidnapping and Killing
Public Disturbance in Chau Doc Town: Police Officer Injured in Confrontation

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Public Disturbance in Chau Doc Town: Police Officer Injured in Confrontation
Target Locks Up Everyday Items to Curb Escalating Theft

By Israel Ojoko

Target Locks Up Everyday Items to Curb Escalating Theft
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
1 min
Premier League Giants Eye Brentford Striker Ivan Toney: A Transfer Saga Unfolds
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
1 min
Tennis Showdown: Jason Kubler to Face Rafael Nadal at Brisbane International
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
1 min
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
1 min
Sepak Takraw and Futsal Tournaments Mark Myanmar's 76th Independence Day
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
1 min
Anbumani Ramadoss Calls Out Discriminatory Government Funding Practices
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
2 mins
Shropshire Council Announces Grant Program for Community Wellbeing Initiatives
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
2 mins
Ontario Politics 2024: Premier Doug Ford and the Greenbelt Controversy
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
2 mins
Michael Cohen's Appeal Claiming Retaliation by Trump Dismissed
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
2 mins
Sudden Closure of St. Louis's Largest Nursing Home: Residents Displaced, Company Under Scrutiny
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
1 hour
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
3 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
4 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
6 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
6 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
6 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
6 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app