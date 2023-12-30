en English
International Relations

Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:57 am EST
Samuel Moyn Explores the Evolution of Liberalism and Its Global Implications

Professor Samuel Moyn, a Yale University academic and the author of ‘Liberalism Against Itself,’ recently appeared on Going Underground to discuss the evolution of liberalism, from its enlightenment roots to the aggressive form it took during the Cold War era in the United States. The transformation, according to Moyn, was largely a response to the country’s rivalry with the Soviet Union.

The Birth of Cold War Liberalism

The emergence of what Moyn refers to as ‘destructive Cold War liberalism’ in the 20th century, he argues, was an overreaction to perceived threats and a failure to comprehend the perspectives of the global south. This brand of liberalism, adopted amid the Cold War tensions, was not only aggressive but also failed to account for the complexities of international politics, particularly as viewed from the global south’s lens.

The Revival Attempts and Reception

Moyn also highlighted the recent attempts to rejuvenate this Cold War liberalism, especially in the backdrop of the ongoing Ukraine conflict. However, he notes that these revival attempts are met with significant reluctance from the global south, indicating their refusal to embrace such ideologies once again. The global south’s rejection of Cold War liberalism underscores the ideological divide and demonstrates the challenges of aligning global politics with a single strand of political thought.

Liberalism and the Rise of Trump

Another intriguing aspect of Moyn’s discourse was his analysis of the failures of liberalism that potentially paved the way for the political ascendancy of Donald Trump. This part of the conversation sheds light on the internal inconsistencies within liberalism and how these shortcomings might have contributed to the political shifts in recent years.

In conclusion, Professor Moyn’s discussion on Going Underground offered profound insights into the complexities of liberalism’s relationship with international politics, particularly in how it has been perceived and received by the global south in historical and contemporary contexts. His analysis encourages a more nuanced understanding of political ideologies and their global implications, challenging the one-size-fits-all approach to global politics.

International Relations Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

