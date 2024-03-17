Samoa's Opposition Calls for Strict Enforcement of Compulsory Education to Combat Child Labour

In a fervent plea echoing through the chambers of Parliament, members of the opposition have urged the Ministry of Education in Samoa to enforce compulsory education legislation rigorously. The aim is to keep students off the streets during school hours and even beyond, with the overarching goal of eliminating child labour and ensuring every child's right to education. The calls for action were catalysed during deliberations on the Annual Reports from the National University of Samoa and the Ministry of Education and Culture for the year 2021/2022.

Advertisment

Advocacy for Educational Reform

Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Lauofo Pierre Lauofo, spearheaded the initiative, advocating for strategies to support families whose children are currently engaged in street vending activities during school hours. Lauofo emphasised the importance of ensuring these children are in school, rather than on the streets, struggling to make ends meet. Moreover, concerns were raised by the Member of Parliament for Faleata No.3, Lealailepule Rimoni Aiafi, regarding the distressing sight of children vending goods late into the night while their mothers indulged in bingo sessions.

Addressing Teacher Shortages

Advertisment

Attention was drawn to the chronic shortage of teachers plaguing the country's education system. Parliament urged the Ministry of Education to explore avenues to bolster teacher numbers, including enhancing school internet connectivity and considering the recruitment of retired teachers with specialised expertise. The Leader of Opposition, Tuilaepa Sa'ilele Malielegaoi, suggested utilising and retaining retired teachers to assist with the shortage. The ministry was also asked to improve internet school connectivity so that schools across the island can have access to all learning materials online.

Ministry's Response and Commitment

In response to these pressing concerns, Minister of Education, Seuula Ioane, acknowledged the gravity of the situation. He affirmed the Ministry's commitment to addressing these challenges head-on, highlighting ongoing negotiations with the Public Service Commission to incentivise more students to pursue teaching as a profession. Seuula added that efforts are underway to enhance the attractiveness of the teaching profession through better remuneration packages, aiming to retain teachers and prevent them from abandoning the profession for other opportunities.