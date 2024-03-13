Samoa's National Alcohol Policy Probe Clears Fiber-A Consultant Amid Controversy

A comprehensive investigation by the Public Service Commission (P.S.C.) into the procurement process for the selection of Fiber-A Consultant to develop Samoa's revised National Alcohol Policy has concluded with findings of no misconduct. This inquiry was initiated after concerns were raised about the involvement of the private firm, which is made up of former Samoan Government bureaucrats, in shaping the crucial health policy.

Investigation Background and Findings

The probe was set into motion after the Cabinet directed the P.S.C. to look into the selection process of Fiber A Consultant by the Pacific Community (S.P.C.) and the Ministry of Health (M.O.H.). The consultancy's contract was terminated by the Cabinet despite being chosen through S.P.C.'s in-kind assistance, which deviated from standard procurement procedures. The investigation, which focused on the integrity of the procurement process, uncovered no evidence of contractual impairment or wrongdoing on the part of Fiber A, affirming the firm's credibility.

Procurement Process Scrutiny

Details from the P.S.C. report revealed that the Ministry of Health had sought the S.P.C.'s assistance in January 2023 for procuring a consultant for its National Alcohol Control Policy for 2023-2028. Fiber A was selected as the winning bidder in March 2023 through an open and competitive process managed by S.P.C. However, discrepancies arose as it was found that the Ministry's responsible officers did not endorse this decision, leading to a termination of Fiber A's contract in August 2023. Despite these procedural irregularities, the P.S.C.'s investigation found the procurement process to be fair and competitive.

Implications and Reflections

The outcome of this investigation brings to light the complexities surrounding procurement processes in public policy development. While Fiber A's selection and subsequent contract termination sparked controversy, the P.S.C.'s findings underscore the importance of transparency and due diligence in governmental procurements. This episode also highlights the need for clear communication and alignment among all stakeholders involved in policy development to avoid future misunderstandings and ensure public trust.