Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary

In a significant development for Samoa's judiciary, Chief Justice Satiu Simativa Perese has taken up residence in the official abode in Lelata, following a comprehensive renovation funded by the Ministry of Justice and Courts Administration (M.J.C.A.), costing over $400,000 Tala. The Chief Justice had been living in a rented property since assuming his role in 2020, and the transition to an official residence marks a pivotal moment in the country's legal history.

Advertisment

Return of the Official Residence to the Judiciary

The Lelata residence had been unoccupied since the resignation of former Chief Justice Patu Tiavasu'e Falefatu Sapolu in August 2019. The property was managed by the Samoa Housing Corporation (S.H.C.) until the current administration decided to revert the residence to the M.J.C.A. after the 2021 election. This move was undertaken to ensure that the Chief Justice's official residence was under the control of the judiciary.

Renovations to Suit the Chief Justice's Needs

Advertisment

Substantial renovations were carried out to make the property suitable for the Chief Justice, including security improvements and aesthetic enhancements to both the interior and exterior of the house and surrounding land. The decision to renovate the property and reclaim its status as the official residence of the Chief Justice was taken in October 2022.

The Residence as a Symbol of the Judiciary

During the handover ceremony, Chief Justice Perese acknowledged the efforts of Minister Matamua Vasati Pulufana, expressing that the initiative to reclaim the property had divine inspiration. The Chief Justice stressed the significance of the residence, not just as a structure, but as a symbol of the Chief Justice's role and legacy in Samoa. He expressed his gratitude to Minister Matamua for her work in restoring the residence's status and stated that the residence would serve future Chief Justices of Samoa.