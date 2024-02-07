Samajwadi Party Stages Walkout Over Alleged Reservation Neglect

Members of the Samajwadi Party, spearheaded by MLA Lalji Verma, triggered a walkout from the state Assembly, claiming a stark neglect in the execution of reservation policies in medical education institutions across the state. The institutions in the limelight included the likes of King George's Medical University and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute. Verma alleged these establishments were disregarding reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes and OBCs in their appointments, calling for a spirited debate on what he labelled as a scam.

The Allegations and Counterpoints

Verma's claims found support in fellow SP MLA Ragini, who highlighted discrepancies in recruitment processes and questioned the dual role of the Vice Chancellor of King George's Medical University. On the other hand, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak dismissed the allegations, suggesting that the Samajwadi Party was not genuinely concerned about the issue, but were instead seeking publicity. He landed a counterpunch by accusing the party of historically opposing reservation. Pathak recalled incidents where SP members had ripped apart the Reservation in Promotion Bill and the Women Reservation Bill in Parliament.

Government's Stance on Reservation

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna defended the BJP's stance on reservation, underscoring the party's support and commitment towards its implementation. The heated exchange between the SP members and the government over this issue has spotlighted the ongoing tension over reservation policy implementation.

