Samajwadi Party Protests CBI Notice to Akhilesh Yadav Over Illegal Sand Mining Case

In a significant political development in Amravathi, Andhra Pradesh, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, including state unit chief Pasam Venkateswarlu and Madhu Botta Yadav, organized a dharna in front of the Ambedkar statue today. The protest was in response to the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) recent notice to SP Chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, asking him to appear as a witness in a case linked to illegal sand mining.

Advertisment

Protest Against Political Weaponization

The SP's demonstration is a stark accusation against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Center, alleging the 'weaponization' of central agencies to target opposition leaders. Amid slogans against the BJP, the Samajwadi leaders highlighted their concerns over what they perceive as deliberate harassment.

The notice to Akhilesh Yadav is part of a broader investigation into illegal sand mining activities in Hamirpur between 2012 and 2016. Despite being asked to join the investigation as a witness, Yadav decided to skip the summons, opting to attend a party meeting in Lucknow instead. The case involves allegations of illicit mining permits issued during Yadav's tenure as chief minister, leading to significant financial losses to the state. Other individuals, including a former mining minister, are also implicated in the scandal.

Advertisment

Questioning the Timing of Summons

Akhilesh Yadav has raised questions about the timing of the CBI's notice, especially with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Expressing a willingness to cooperate through video conferencing due to his busy election schedule, Yadav's stance suggests a broader political narrative at play. This development brings to the forefront the ongoing debate about the use of central agencies in political skirmishes.

This incident not only underscores the persistent tension between the BJP and SP but also raises important questions about the integrity of political processes in India. As the situation unfolds, the implications for Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party, as well as the broader political landscape, remain to be seen. The investigation into the illegal sand mining case continues to be a significant point of contention, potentially influencing public opinion and electoral outcomes.