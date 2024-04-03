Sam Tarry Accuses Labour of 'Vote Rigging' in Ilford South Selection, Contemplates Legal Action

Former shadow minister Sam Tarry has submitted a grievance to the Labour Party, alleging discrepancies and potential 'vote rigging' in the Ilford South selection process. Tarry, who was deselected in favor of Redbridge council leader Jas Athwal, raises concerns over the integrity of the membership list and voting eligibility, hinting at a possible legal challenge to secure the Anonyvoter records.

Chronology of Allegations

Tarry's campaign unearthed inconsistencies during door-to-door canvassing, discovering numerous members registered at addresses where they no longer, or possibly never, lived. Comparing the membership records with the electoral register, Tarry and his team identified a significant mismatch, further complicated by findings that some of these addresses were linked to Labour councillors, including Athwal. Tarry's complaint, which has been officially lodged with the Labour Party, also notes the discovery of members listed at councillor-owned rental properties, raising questions about their voting eligibility.

Labour's Response and Tarry's Legal Considerations

In response to Tarry's allegations, a Labour spokesperson has defended the integrity of the Ilford South selection process, rejecting the claims as baseless. Despite this, Tarry, undeterred, is contemplating taking legal action to obtain the Anonyvoter records, which he believes may shed light on the alleged irregularities. His legal team is also considering an injunction to block Athwal from being officially recognized as the Labour candidate for Ilford South.

Broader Implications for Labour

This dispute not only highlights the potential vulnerabilities in the party's selection process but also underscores a deeper tension within Labour, reflecting the ongoing struggles between different factions. The outcome of Tarry's complaint, and any subsequent legal action, could have far-reaching implications for the party's internal cohesion and public image, especially with general elections on the horizon.