Sakarya Event Advocates Palestinian Liberation and Israeli Product Boycott

In Sakarya’s program ‘From the Conquest of Mecca to the Freedom of Jerusalem’, Mayor Ekrem Yuce and guest speaker Nurhan Kokten voiced their dedication to the Palestinian cause, reflecting a sentiment deeply rooted in the attendees. The event, held at the Social Development Center, served as a platform for discussions surrounding the liberation of Gazan and Palestinian people and the cessation of Israeli control.

Solidarity with the Palestinian Cause

Mayor Yuce drew parallels between the significance of Jerusalem and the conquest of Mecca. He expressed hope for the freedom of the Palestinian people and praised the youth’s awareness of the Palestinian issue. He attributed this consciousness to the efforts of parents and educators. The emphasis of his speech was the commitment to the cause of Masjid al-Aqsa and the broader Palestinian issue.

Advocacy for Boycott of Israeli Products

Nurhan Kokten, an educator and guest speaker at the event, accentuated the historical resilience against oppression. He implied that the Israeli oppression of Palestinians will eventually face its consequence. Kokten advocated a boycott of Israeli products and encouraged the youth to surpass Israeli products by manufacturing superior ones.

Global Sentiments and Actions

Several global events echo the sentiment shared in Sakarya. The ‘Gaza Million March’ in Karachi marked the 100 days of Israeli offenses against Palestinians, with calls for global action against Israeli ethnic cleansing and a boycott of Israeli products. In contrast, some in the United States have taken steps to counter this boycott by purchasing Israeli products. A recent survey in Turkey revealed that 60.3% of participants support boycotting Israeli-linked companies and brands.

These events underline the growing international polarization around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Whether it’s the hope for the liberation of Palestinians, the boycott of Israeli products, or the opposing ‘buycotts’, the issue continues to stir strong sentiments globally.