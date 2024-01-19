J&K Peoples Conference President Prioritizes Grassroots, Community Engagement in Constituency Meetings

In a strategic move that signals a shift towards grassroots empowerment, Sajad Gani Lone, President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC), convened a series of meetings with party representatives from the Karnah and Trehgam constituencies. The meetings, held at the PC headquarters in Handwara, underscored the necessity of grassroots-level connections, community engagement, and fortifying the party's presence in these constituencies.

Lone's directive to his party workers was unequivocal: Bolster local party structures and ensure that the opinions of the people find ample representation in the party's vision and policies. The discussions revolved around specific strategies to cater to the unique needs of these constituencies and emphasized the importance of empowering local party structures. This move is perceived as a concerted effort to strengthen the party at the grassroots level, reflecting a clear emphasis on decentralization.

A Commitment to Community Engagement

Another focal point of these meetings was the importance of community engagement. Lone stressed that the party's initiatives should echo the voice of the community, indicating a commitment to a more inclusive and people-centered approach. The aim is not just to win elections, but to forge a lasting bond with the people, to understand their aspirations, their struggles, and their needs, and to align the party's objectives with the same.

These strategic meetings saw the participation of key party figures, including Constituency Head Karnah, Kaneez Fatimah, Constituency Head Trehgam Adv Bashir Ahmed Dar, and District Kupwara Spokesperson Rayees Gulzar. The presence of these prominent leaders underscores the party's commitment to the initiative and its determination to strengthen its local presence. Organizational and constituency-specific issues were also discussed, further cementing the party's approach to grassroots empowerment.