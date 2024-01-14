en English
Economy

Saint Lucia’s PM Defends Government’s Performance in New Year’s Address

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
In his New Year’s address, Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister, Philip J. Pierre, detailed the accomplishments of his administration in 2023. The Prime Minister, who also serves as the Finance Minister, highlighted the government’s economic and social policies. He credited these strategies with stabilizing the country’s economy in the post-COVID era and steering it towards sustained growth.

Rebuffing Opposition Criticism

PM Pierre countered criticism from the Opposition, accusing them of denying the government’s successes. He presented a robust defense, offering facts, figures, and statistics to support his claim. The Prime Minister pointed to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) positive economic growth predictions for 2023 as validation of his administration’s strategies. He emphasized that the government’s fiscal policies from 2021 to 2023 have sparked positive growth, effectively reversing the negative trends seen between 2018 and 2020.

Responsible Fiscal Management

PM Pierre stressed that the government has been fiscally responsible, managing to cover recurrent expenditures and service debt obligations. In 2023, the government implemented policies that had a direct positive impact on citizens. These policies increased social support, expanded educational opportunities, and enhanced healthcare services. Additionally, they provided financial support to businesses, particularly those in the tourism sector, which had been heavily impacted by the pandemic.

Future Investments and Partnerships

Looking ahead to 2024, PM Pierre outlined the government’s planned investments in infrastructure, housing, seaports, airport, and road rehabilitation. He clarified that the redevelopment of Port Castries and the Soufriere Waterfront is a partnership with Global Ports Holdings on a revenue-sharing basis. This clarification sought to dispel rumors of a sale of these assets.

The Prime Minister promised significant progress on the Millennium Highway Project and developments in affordable housing, airport infrastructure, and the construction of St. Jude Hospital. He also expressed the government’s plan to foster entrepreneurship, improve the ease of doing business, review tax policies, and introduce legislation to attract investments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PM Pierre asserted that, despite the Opposition’s denial, his administration has the support of time, truth, and history. He expressed optimism for the coming year but also urged caution due to potential risks. His government’s goal is to build on the successes of 2023 and continue to drive Saint Lucia towards economic stability and growth.

Economy Politics
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

