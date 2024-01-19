Safety Advocate Engelbrecht Calls Out South Africa's Inadequate Building Safety Measures

South Africa, a nation grappling with a myriad of challenges, finds itself now confronting a severe issue of life safety in buildings. The problem has escalated to such an extent that it is not just the lack of regulations but a blatant disregard for safety norms that is causing concern. Leading the charge against this growing crisis is Engelbrecht, a vigilant safety advocate, who is unafraid to question the authorities' commitment to public safety.

Empty Promises and Recurring Disasters

Engelbrecht's criticism of South Africa's approach to building safety is a stark reflection of the state's indifference towards the prevalent issue of 'hijacked buildings'. Despite the frequency of disasters, authorities continue to make hollow promises, assuring citizens that such events will not recur. Yet, time and again, the nation witnesses these promises crumbling under the weight of recurring incidents.

A Matter Beyond Politics

Engelbrecht strongly believes that the issue is not confined to the political spectrum but has escalated to a public safety concern. He emphasizes the urgent need for a national fire code, a critical safety measure conspicuously absent in South Africa. In its absence, he urges cities to revise fire safety bylaws instead of conveniently blaming non-existent national fire regulations. Engelbrecht's argument bears a crucial point - the need for accountability in ensuring public safety.

The Commission's Procrastination and Unfulfilled Promises

The commission investigating the recent fire incident has been slow in delivering its report. Having missed its initial deadline, it has now extended its timeline. The first part of the report, now due at the end of April 2024, and the second part, which will delve into the issue of hijacked buildings in Johannesburg, is expected by the end of August 2024. Engelbrecht has been critical of this delay, highlighting the urgency of the situation.