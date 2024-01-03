Sadiq Khan’s Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, in his strong advocacy for affordable housing, has underscored the vital role of council housing. He urged the Government to persist in its commitment to this sector, in light of the stark increase in council home construction since his election in 2016. London now sees an average of 89 council homes spring up weekly, totaling over 32,000 since 2016. This presents a striking contrast to the mere 3,520 council homes that were initiated in the decade prior to his election.

London’s Leap in Council Home Construction

Council home construction by London’s local authorities has outpaced the rest of the country, with twice as many homes started in the past year. Khan’s leadership has also seen him meet the ambitious target of starting 116,000 affordable homes under the Government’s 2016-23 Affordable Homes Programme. This came as the Government itself fell short of its own goal by 6,500 homes. Khan has further proposed the unallocated funding be redirected to London to aid in the purchase of 10,000 council homes over the next decade.

Initiatives Driving Success

The Mayor highlighted the instrumental role initiatives such as grant funding programs and the Council Homes Acquisition Programme (CHAP) have played in this achievement. This comes amidst national declines in housebuilding, which have been tied to high interest rates and a perceived lack of leadership from the Government. Despite these challenges, London’s council homebuilding industry has flourished.

A Blueprint for the Capital’s Housebuilding Sector

Khan has put forth a blueprint comprising 29 recommendations for the Government to bolster the capital’s housebuilding sector. The blueprint has received praise from local authority figures like Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz OBE, and Southwark Council’s Cabinet Member for New Homes, Cllr Helen Dennis. They commended the collaborative efforts between City Hall and the Greater London Authority (GLA) in delivering affordable council homes.

In conclusion, the Mayor’s commitment to council housing as a means of offering affordable homes and the remarkable increase in council home construction since his election in 2016 speak volumes about the potential of strategic initiatives and strong leadership in tackling housing issues. The blueprint proposed by Khan, endorsed by local leaders, offers a promising path forward for London’s housebuilding sector, despite national housing challenges.