en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Sadiq Khan’s Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
Sadiq Khan’s Steadfast Commitment to Council Housing in London

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, in his strong advocacy for affordable housing, has underscored the vital role of council housing. He urged the Government to persist in its commitment to this sector, in light of the stark increase in council home construction since his election in 2016. London now sees an average of 89 council homes spring up weekly, totaling over 32,000 since 2016. This presents a striking contrast to the mere 3,520 council homes that were initiated in the decade prior to his election.

London’s Leap in Council Home Construction

Council home construction by London’s local authorities has outpaced the rest of the country, with twice as many homes started in the past year. Khan’s leadership has also seen him meet the ambitious target of starting 116,000 affordable homes under the Government’s 2016-23 Affordable Homes Programme. This came as the Government itself fell short of its own goal by 6,500 homes. Khan has further proposed the unallocated funding be redirected to London to aid in the purchase of 10,000 council homes over the next decade.

Initiatives Driving Success

The Mayor highlighted the instrumental role initiatives such as grant funding programs and the Council Homes Acquisition Programme (CHAP) have played in this achievement. This comes amidst national declines in housebuilding, which have been tied to high interest rates and a perceived lack of leadership from the Government. Despite these challenges, London’s council homebuilding industry has flourished.

A Blueprint for the Capital’s Housebuilding Sector

Khan has put forth a blueprint comprising 29 recommendations for the Government to bolster the capital’s housebuilding sector. The blueprint has received praise from local authority figures like Newham Mayor Rokhsana Fiaz OBE, and Southwark Council’s Cabinet Member for New Homes, Cllr Helen Dennis. They commended the collaborative efforts between City Hall and the Greater London Authority (GLA) in delivering affordable council homes.

In conclusion, the Mayor’s commitment to council housing as a means of offering affordable homes and the remarkable increase in council home construction since his election in 2016 speak volumes about the potential of strategic initiatives and strong leadership in tackling housing issues. The blueprint proposed by Khan, endorsed by local leaders, offers a promising path forward for London’s housebuilding sector, despite national housing challenges.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections

By Ebenezer Mensah

Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations

By Muhammad Jawad

Stafford Woman Faces 12-Month Court Injunction over Persistent Anti-Social Behavior

By Bijay Laxmi

Home Invasion in Middletown: A Tale of Fear and Resilience

By Nitish Verma

Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate S ...
@Politics · 4 mins
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate S ...
heart comment 0
Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed

By Muhammad Jawad

Bangladesh High Court Intervenes in Election Duties, Mandatory Voting for Government Beneficiaries Proposed
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
Neutrality in Focus: Police and Armed Forces Ensure Fair Indonesian Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Neutrality in Focus: Police and Armed Forces Ensure Fair Indonesian Elections
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia

By Bijay Laxmi

Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
Latest Headlines
World News
UVa Basketball's Season of Change: Transfers, Freshmen and the Road to Consistency
9 seconds
UVa Basketball's Season of Change: Transfers, Freshmen and the Road to Consistency
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments
37 seconds
Ribo Joins Forces with Boehringer Ingelheim to Innovate NASH Treatments
Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations
1 min
Unauthorized Veterinary CBD Oil Seized in GB, Highlighting Strict Regulations
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
1 min
Smart Wearable Drug Delivery Device: A Leap in Personalized Healthcare
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
2 mins
GBA President Calls for Unity, Justice Reforms Ahead of Ghana's 2024 Elections
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
2 mins
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
2 mins
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
2 mins
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
2 mins
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app