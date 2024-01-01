en English
Elections

Sadiq Khan Warns of Potential Hard-Right Wave in 2024 Elections

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Sadiq Khan Warns of Potential Hard-Right Wave in 2024 Elections

In a startling warning, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has raised the alarm about the potential surge of hard-right, populist politicians in the 2024 elections. He specifically underlined Susan Hall, his Conservative mayoral challenger, and Suella Braverman, a potential successor to Rishi Sunak as Tory leader, as probable figures spearheading this wave. Khan’s comparison of Hall with notorious figures like Donald Trump and Geert Wilders underscores the shared right-wing, populist ideologies.

Concerns Over Changes in London’s Mayoral Voting System

The Mayor’s apprehensions come in the wake of significant modifications to the London mayoral voting system. The shift from the supplementary vote system to the first past the post system is a change that Khan argues could tilt the balance unfairly towards Hall. Further fuelling concerns is the new mandate for photo ID at polling stations. Critics argue that this could potentially impact voter turnout and representation, particularly among younger voters and some minority ethnic groups.

Hall’s Social Media Activity Raises Eyebrows

Susan Hall’s social media history is marked by the promotion of divisive content. She has been seen liking tweets that laud Enoch Powell, a controversial figure, and retweeting messages with Islamophobic undertones. These actions have raised concerns about the type of leadership and representation London might experience under her mayoral tenure.

Despite polling suggesting a lead for Khan, there is unease about the potential implications of the voting system transformation. It is feared this could pave the way for a narrow victory for Hall. In rebuttal, a spokesperson for Hall labelled Khan’s allegations as smear tactics and critiqued his mayoral track record.

Elections Politics United Kingdom
Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

