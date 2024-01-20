Khan: Labour silent on EU Single Market reintegration, prompts criticism

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has launched a scathing criticism of the Labour Party's stance on the issue of rejoining the European Union's single market. Khan labelled the party's reluctance to engage in open discussions about this issue as an 'omerta', an Italian term used to describe a code of silence. His remarks were made during a question and answer event held at the Fabian Society conference in London.

Advertisment

Contrasting Views within Labour

Khan has previously voiced support for the UK to reconsider its position regarding the EU's customs union and single market. His stance starkly contrasts with that of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer who has categorically ruled out any possibility of the UK rejoining these EU entities or reinstating the freedom of movement. This clear divergence of views underscores the lack of consensus within the Labour Party on their stance towards the EU single market.

Khan on Brexit's Economic Impact

Advertisment

Khan, citing a study by Cambridge Econometrics, highlighted the significant economic cost of the UK's hard Brexit. The study suggests that the hard Brexit has already cost the UK economy 140 billion. Furthermore, it projects that the economy will be a staggering 311 billion worse off by the middle of the next decade. Khan used these figures to amplify the urgency of discussing potential economic reintegration with Brussels.

Distraction from Domestic Issues

The mayor also took a swipe at Rishi Sunak's government, accusing it of using its Rwanda deportation plan as a smokescreen to deflect attention away from pressing domestic issues. Khan argued that the government was prioritizing international politics over resolving the UK's internal problems.

EU's Reaction to a Labour Victory

Hilary Benn, Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary, at the same conference, expressed optimism that the EU would respond positively to a Labour victory in the general election. He suggested that such a victory could potentially pave the way for a stronger alliance between the UK and the EU. Benn emphasized the importance of forging alliances in today's geopolitically uncertain world. Meanwhile, Sir Keir has committed to seeking a new veterinary agreement with the EU to reduce trade friction and has stated he will review the current Brexit trade deal with the aim of improving it in 2025.