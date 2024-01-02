Saddam Hussein’s Execution: An Unresolved Controversy After 17 Years

The cold dawn of December 30, 2006, brought with it an event that would etch itself into the annals of history. It was the day former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein was executed, an event that has been the epicenter of controversy for 17 years. It coincided with the first day of Eid al-Adha, adding a layer of complexity to the narrative.

Unveiling the Details

Judge Munir Haddad, the deputy head of the Appeals Court that ratified the execution orders and directly oversaw the execution, recently provided an insight into the circumstances surrounding Saddam’s trial and execution. The Appeals Court, initially consisting of nine judges, saw two members refuse to sign the death sentence. However, the remaining seven unanimously agreed to the execution order.

Dispelling conjectures of sectarianism, Haddad clarified that the decision was not born out of sectarian lines. It was, instead, rooted in the conviction that justice necessitated Saddam’s execution. The execution order eventually found its way to implementation through Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, who exploited a loophole, as President Jalal Talabani refused to issue a presidential decree for the execution.

The Charges Against Saddam

Saddam Hussein, who held the reins of power in Iraq from 1979 until his overthrow by the American invasion in 2003, was accused of committing heinous crimes against humanity. His rule was marred by brutalities and excesses, leaving behind a trail of victims seeking justice.

Attempts to Smuggle Saddam

Interestingly, there were also attempts to smuggle Saddam out of prison. Most notable among these attempts was one by the late Libyan President Muammar Gaddafi. However, all such endeavors proved futile in the face of stringent security measures.

Execution: A Symbol of Revenge?

Haider al Lami, a leader in the State of Law Coalition, mentioned that Saddam’s execution symbolized the revenge of all Iraqis who had suffered under his regime. He emphasized the role of the Islamic Dawa Party, led by Nouri al-Maliki, in confronting Saddam’s Baath Party.

The same article also delves into the long-term effects of chemical weapons used by Iraq’s former Ba’athist regime against Iran, focusing on the city of Sardasht. It underscores the pain of the victims, many of whom continue to seek justice and medical care even two decades after the attacks. The survivors express disappointment at the international community’s apathy towards the use of chemical weapons against Iranians, fostering a hope for Saddam Hussein to also face prosecution for these crimes.